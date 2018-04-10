NIR Compile Times Are Being Lowered Thanks To Latest Mesa Patches
Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 10 April 2018 at 06:48 AM EDT. Add A Comment
MESA --
The latest driver optimization work by Timothy Arceri on Valve's Linux GPU driver team has been working on function inlining within NIR rather than within the GLSL IR optimizations. The net result is faster NIR compile times that benefit the Intel OpenGL driver and also help with RadeonSI Gallium3D.

Arceri has been working to improve the compile times for NIR since right now with RadeonSI the compile times are slower than using the TGSI code-path. This latest patch series is a step in the right direction and it also happens to help the i965 NIR performance too.

The patches for now can be found on Mesa-dev. With these patches on Intel when measuring the time to compile the shader-db tests, the accumulated time drops from 1613 seconds to 1487 seconds, or an improvement of about 8%.
Add A Comment

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Mesa News
Broadcom VC5 Driver Making Good Progress With Using AMDGPU's DRM Scheduler
Etnaviv Performance Counter Support Merged Into Mesa 18.1
Panfrost Project Getting "Half-Way Driver" To Gallium3D
Mesa 17.3.8 Released With A Handful Of Fixes
RadeonSI Now Supports KHR_blend_equation_advanced, Needed For OpenGL ES 3.2
RadeonSI Gets A "Mega Cleanup" To Kick Off Spring
Popular News This Week
Apple Is Looking For Linux Kernel Developers
Torvalds Expresses Concerns Over Current "Kernel Lockdown" Approach
Linux Set To Shed Nearly 500k Lines Of Code By Dropping Old CPUs
Valve Reaffirms Commitment To Linux, SteamOS
Clear Linux Shedding More Light On Their "Magic" Performance Work
Red Hat Developer Posts Patches As A Baby Step To Converting Linux Kernel To C++