Microsoft Edge Is Coming Out For Linux Next Month
Written by Michael Larabel in Microsoft on 22 September 2020 at 12:01 PM EDT. 4 Comments
As part of a host of announcements for kicking off the virtual Ignite 2020 conference, Microsoft just confirmed they will be releasing their Edge web browser for Linux next month.

Microsoft previously said they were working to bring Edge to Linux while now we finally have a firm idea for when it will be publicly out: October. Microsoft bringing Edge to Linux comes as little surprise, however, as it's Chromium-based but fun to see Microsoft bringing it to Linux.

Microsoft announced, "Our mission to bring Microsoft Edge to the platforms our customers use daily takes its next step: starting in October, Microsoft Edge on Linux will be available to download on the Dev preview channel. When it’s available, Linux users can go to the Microsoft Edge Insiders site to download the preview channel, or they can download it from the native Linux package manager. And just like other platforms, we always appreciate feedback—it’s the best way to serve our customers."

Microsoft also used Ignite 2020 to announce a kiosk mode coming for Edge, Microsoft Search improvements, and other enhancements geared for business/enterprise adoption.
