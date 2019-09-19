Microsoft's Latest Open-Source Contribution: A New Font For Terminals & Code Editors
This week Microsoft not only open-sourced their C++ standard library (STL) but they have also now shipped Cascadia Code.

Cascadia Code is Microsoft's new font designed for "command line experiences and code editors" and designed to go along with their Windows Terminal program.


Cascadia Code is a monospaced font that was designed also with Visual Studio / Visual Studio Code in mind. But it's open-source and a TTF version is available, so for anyone interested you can use it where desired. Cascadia Code carries the SIL Open Font license.

Those interested in learning more about Cascadia Code can do so via the Microsoft Command Line blog. The font is hosted on GitHub along with the TTF.
