Red Hat's New Graphics Engineer Is A Longtime AMD/ATI Linux Developer
Written by Michael Larabel in Red Hat on 12 October 2019 at 10:45 AM EDT. 17 Comments
Red Hat had been looking to hire another experienced open-source graphics driver developer and for that their newest member on their growing open-source graphics team is a longtime AMD/ATI developer.

Mentioned within the AMDGPU DDX driver update announcement from Michel Dänzer is confirmation that he left AMD and is now working for Red Hat. Michel is a longtime member of the open-source graphics community: Michel had been working at AMD since 2011 on their open-source driver stack while prior to that for five years was working for Mesa creators Tungsten Graphics and followed through when they got acquired by VMware.

But before he was working at Tungsten, he spent several years at ATI working on their original proprietary Linux "fglrx" graphics driver. Long story short, he has about a decade and a half experience working on Linux graphics drivers -- most of that time on ATI/AMD. So he certainly is a very talented addition to the Red Hat graphics team.
