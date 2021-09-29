Mesa 21.2.3 Released As A Small Update To This Graphics Driver Stack

Succeeding Mesa 21.2.2 from earlier this month that was a much delayed and in turn very large release, Mesa 21.2.3 is out today and it's on the quieter side.
Mesa 21.2.3 is out on time and thus a more manageable release compared to the big v21.2.2. There still though are a number of bug fixes, as usual mostly around the Intel and Radeon drivers for both OpenGL and Vulkan. Some of the specific items in Mesa 21.2.3 include:
- From the RadeonSI improvements for Mesa 21.3 covered yesterday, the depth texturing performance regression affecting older GCN 1.0/1.1 era graphics processors is back-ported for fixing that sizable performance regression. A RadeonSI NGG fast launch was also back-ported.
- A null pointer dereference fix for Panfrost.
- Various ACO and RADV fixes.
Source download link and the full list of patches for this bi-weekly point release via mesa-announce.
