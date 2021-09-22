Mesa 21.2.2 Released "Late & Very Large"
Mesa point releases generally come every two weeks but for the past month have fallen off the wagon. Mesa 21.2.1 came in mid-August and on Tuesday was finally succeeded by Mesa 21.2.2 as a "late and very large" update.

Given the month of fixes that accumulated to this collection of primarily OpenGL and Vulkan open-source drivers, there is a lot in store. Mesa 21.2.2 highlights include:

- RadeonSI and RADV fixes corruption issues on Navi 1x GPUs by disabling delta color compression stores for displayable DCC.

- Zink OpenGL-on-Vulkan fixes around pipeline caching and other issues resolved.

- Various Crocus fixes to that new Gallium3D driver supporting older generations of Intel graphics (i965 through Haswell).

- A GLX fix to avoid crashes when an extension isn't found.

- Various AMD "ACO" Compiler back-end fixes.

- A wide variety of fixes to Panfrost Gallium3D for Arm Mali graphics processors. Some conformance fixes have been back-ported while in next quarter's Mesa 21.3 release is where it's now formally OpenGL ES 3.1 conformant.

- A few Intel ANV Vulkan and Iris Gallium3D driver fixes.

- Other small fixes throughout the code-base.

A lot of fixes to be found in Mesa 21.2.2 while Mesa 21.3 due out in mid-Q4 will be the next major feature release.
