Mesa 21.2.2 Released "Late & Very Large"

Mesa point releases generally come every two weeks but for the past month have fallen off the wagon. Mesa 21.2.1 came in mid-August and on Tuesday was finally succeeded by Mesa 21.2.2 as a "late and very large" update.
Given the month of fixes that accumulated to this collection of primarily OpenGL and Vulkan open-source drivers, there is a lot in store. Mesa 21.2.2 highlights include:
- RadeonSI and RADV fixes corruption issues on Navi 1x GPUs by disabling delta color compression stores for displayable DCC.
- Zink OpenGL-on-Vulkan fixes around pipeline caching and other issues resolved.
- Various Crocus fixes to that new Gallium3D driver supporting older generations of Intel graphics (i965 through Haswell).
- A GLX fix to avoid crashes when an extension isn't found.
- Various AMD "ACO" Compiler back-end fixes.
- A wide variety of fixes to Panfrost Gallium3D for Arm Mali graphics processors. Some conformance fixes have been back-ported while in next quarter's Mesa 21.3 release is where it's now formally OpenGL ES 3.1 conformant.
- A few Intel ANV Vulkan and Iris Gallium3D driver fixes.
- Other small fixes throughout the code-base.
A lot of fixes to be found in Mesa 21.2.2 while Mesa 21.3 due out in mid-Q4 will be the next major feature release.
1 Comment