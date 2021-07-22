Mesa 21.2-rc2 Released With An Initial Batch Of Fixes
Mesa 21.2 continues stabilizing for a planned release in August while released overnight was Mesa 21.2-rc2 as the newest weekly release candidate.

Mesa 21.2 branched last week with the new Intel Crocus Gallium3D driver in tow for Haswell and older, early work on Apple M1 graphics support, more mature Zink OpenGL-on-Vulkan support, OpenGL ES 3.1 for Panfrost, NGG culling and other features for RADV, and a wide variety of other improvements especially to the Intel and Radeon open-source Vulkan drivers.

Mesa 21.2-rc2 contains the initial basket of patches back-ported from the 21.3-devel code back to 21.2. Landing this week were some EGL/Wayland fixes, Intel Iris and ANV driver fixes, several RADV fixes, and other mostly small fixes.

The full list of Mesa 21.2-rc2 fixes can be found via Mesa-dev.
