The newly-opened Mesa 21.0 development window has merged support for EGL_EXT_platform_xcb.
EGL_EXT_platform_xcb is one of the newest EGL extensions and allows for creating EGL resources from native X11 resources via EGL_EXT_platform_base and without encompassing Xlib.
Yuxuan Shui who created the EGL_EXT_platform_xcb extension is also responsible for the Mesa support. The motivation has been to allow OpenGL applications without the need for the Xlib library. EGL_EXT_platform_base is the extension created a number of years ago by Intel and NVIDIA Linux developers for allowing EGL implementations that can handle multiple platforms at run-time such as for X11 / Wayland / GBM / Android.
Details for those interested in this Mesa EGL support addition via this merge request.
