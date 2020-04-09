Mesa 20.1's RADV Lands More Performance Improvements For Recent id Tech Games
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Gaming on 9 April 2020 at 02:15 PM EDT. 2 Comments
LINUX GAMING --
A number of recent id Tech games (though seemingly not DOOM Eternal) have seen another performance optimization with Mesa 20.1's RADV Radeon Vulkan driver.

ID Tech games like Wolfenstein: Youngblood, Doom (2016), and Wolfenstein 2 should be seeing better performance with the very latest Mesa 20.1-devel Git code as of today for this open-source Radeon Vulkan driver. This comes after various Mesa RADV improvements in recent days centered around the new DOOM Eternal game under Steam Play. All of these recent ID Tech games can run nicely on Linux thanks to Valve's Steam Play built off Wine/Proton.

The latest RADV optimization should help in the area of around 8% better performance at least from Radeon RX Vega tests conducted by Valve developer Samuel Pitoiset.

ID Tech engine titles making use of Vulkan stand to benefit but due to very specific behavior but it sounds unlikely other engines/games will benefit:
This improvement is because Youngblood uses GENERAL for the main depth-only pass and TC-compat HTILE is now enabled with GENERAL if we know that we are outside of a render loop. This obviously also reduces the number of HTILE decompressions from/to GENERAL.

Note that Youngblood violates the Vulkan spec regarding render loops because they are only allowed with input attachments. Expect possible rendering issues if apps use render loops with the wrong way (ie. without input attachments) because HTILE might not be coherent if a depth-stencil texture is sampled and rendered in the same draw.

Mesa 20.1 with this and many other RADV improvements should be out as stable around the end of May.
2 Comments
Related News
Open-Source Unvanquished Game Aiming For A New Release Soon
Lutris 0.5.5 Linux Game Manager Adds Humble Bundle Support, Initial VKD3D Support
DXVK 1.6 Released With D3D9 Performance Work, Various Game Fixes
Unity 2020.1 Beta Released With Numerous Vulkan + Linux Fixes
SDL 2.0.12 Released For This Important Linux/Cross-Platform Gaming Library
SDL 2.0.12 Is On The Way For This Important Linux Gaming Library
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linus Torvalds Questions The Not So Glorious Driver For That Funky Looking RGB Mouse
Ada++ Wants To Make The Ada Programming Language More Accessible
GNU Guix Wants To Replace The Linux-Libre Kernel With The Hurd Micro-Kernel
Ubuntu 20.04 LTS Beta Released
The New Microsoft exFAT File-System Driver Has Landed In Linux 5.7
AMD's Marek Olšák Lands Even More OpenGL Threading Improvements Into Mesa 20.1
Open-Source Unvanquished Game Aiming For A New Release Soon
Dell XPS Ice Lake Taking A Wallop On Ubuntu 20.04