A lot of the Tiger Lake "Gen 12" graphics compiler infrastructure changes to Mesa for Intel's open-source OpenGL and Vulkan Linux drivers were just merged into the Mesa 19.3 code-base.
These compiler changes have been public and under review for several weeks now but have just been merged to Mesa 19.3-devel this Friday afternoon. The changes for Tigerlake/Gen12 represent the biggest changes to Intel's graphics ISA going back to the original i965. As explained last month,
nearly every instruction field, opcode, and register type is updated and the hardware register scoreboard logic has been punted into software with now leaving it up to the compiler now for ensuring data coherency between register reads/writes and a new sync hardware instruction.
Across dozens of commits flagged for Tiger Lake "Gen12" graphics, this work is now merged into Intel's Mesa compiler code that is shared between their "ANV" Vulkan and OpenGL drivers. In the case of Tiger Lake, the OpenGL support is being brought up along their new Gallium3D driver only.
There still are several weeks left to the Mesa 19.3 merge window before its feature freeze for shipping in December, so there still is time for more Tiger Lake code to land. But with Tiger Lake processors still likely being the better part of the year away, there still are several Mesa 20.x releases to come allowing this next-generation Intel graphics support to mature.
These user-space Mesa changes go in-step with Intel's kernel work on Tiger Lake that started landing with Linux 5.4 and will likewise continue getting squared away over the next few kernel cycles.
Add A Comment