Mesa 19.3 Might Release Next Week But For Now There's RC6 With Several ACO+RADV Fixes
Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 4 December 2019 at 04:56 PM EST. Add A Comment
Mesa 19.3 continues running behind schedule but stands chances for releasing next week if the lingering blocker bugs are closed.

Mesa 19.3-RC6 was released today as the newest weekly release candidate and it brought with it several random RADV fixes, a number of ACO compiler back-end fixes that also benefit RADV, a few Gallium3D fixes, an Intel Iris Gen12 fix, and a workaround for Shadow of Mordor on Intel graphics.

The list of Mesa 19.3-RC6 fixes can be found via the release announcement.

Here's to hoping Mesa 19.3.0 will be ready for release next week after missing its original release calendar for mid-November.
