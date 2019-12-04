Mesa 19.3 continues running behind schedule but stands chances for releasing next week if the lingering blocker bugs are closed.
Mesa 19.3-RC6 was released today as the newest weekly release candidate and it brought with it several random RADV fixes, a number of ACO compiler back-end fixes that also benefit RADV, a few Gallium3D fixes, an Intel Iris Gen12 fix, and a workaround for Shadow of Mordor on Intel graphics.
The list of Mesa 19.3-RC6 fixes can be found via the release announcement.
Here's to hoping Mesa 19.3.0 will be ready for release next week after missing its original release calendar for mid-November.
