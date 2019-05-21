Mesa 19.1-RC3 Brings NIR, Vulkan Driver Fixes & Other Changes
If all goes well the Mesa 19.1 release will be happening in the next week or two. But for those wanting to help test this open-source graphics driver stack, Mesa 19.1-RC3 was released today as the newest weekly release candidate.

Mesa 19.1-RC3 isn't particularly exciting but brings a handful of changes throughout. Most of the changes this week pertain to fix-ups with the NIR code, the Intel ANV and Radeon RADV Vulkan drivers, a few core Mesa/GLSL changes, a lone RadeonSI code change, and some other minor work. The changes aren't too noticeable for end-users but at least on the RADV front is a workaround for the Monster Hunter World game when using LLVM 7/8 AMDGPU code.

The list of two dozen changes making up the Mesa 19.1-RC3 release can be found on the Mesa mailing list.

As of right now there are just two blocker bugs for Mesa 19.1 for Piglit and OpenGL CTS regressions, which have already been bisected. So things are looking good at this point for this quarterly Mesa feature release to make it out either next week or in early June depending upon the results of last minute testing.
