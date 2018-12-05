Mesa 18.3 Expected For Release Tomorrow
The sixth and final release candidate of Mesa 18.3 is now available for last minute testing of this quarterly Mesa3D update.

Mesa developers have cleared out the lingering blocker bugs while also fixing a few other bugs in this extended development period. Mesa 18.3.0-RC6 was issued today while barring any last minute issues the 18.3.0 release will come out by the end of day tomorrow.

Per the release announcement, Mesa 18.3.0-RC6 is bringing a few RADV Android fixes and RADV Vulkan fixes in general, a lone R600g fix, a few VirGL fixes, and a few Intel ANV fixes too.

See our Mesa 18.3 feature list to learn about all of the feature changes in this last quarterly open-source 3D driver update of 2018.
