Mesa 18.2 as the third-quarter feature update for this collection of primarily Vulkan/OpenGL drivers is expected to make its official debut on Friday.
After being delayed by a short time due to open blocker bugs, those bugs were addressed. A sixth and final release candidate is now out there for those wishing to engage in last minute testing of the driver stack.
Besides clearing out those Intel blocker bugs, Mesa 18.2-RC6 has 32 patches in total including some Mesa GLSL compiler fixes, state tracker issues resolved, RADV takes care of a crash fix with GTA-V and DXVK, Vega 20 is now enabled for RADV, and various other random fixes throughout.
If no last minute issues crop up, Mesa 18.2.0 is expected to be released on Friday, 7 September. More RC6 details can be found via the announcement.
See our Mesa 18.2 feature overview for all of the highlights with this quarterly Mesa3D update.
