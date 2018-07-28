Mesa 18.1.5 Released With Many RADV Fixes, Other Changes Throughout
While Mesa 18.2 is on track for debuting as the next stable feature release by the end of August, for those sticking to the latest stable releases, that's now Mesa 18.1.5.

Mesa 18.1 series release manager Dylan Baker released Mesa 18.1.5 on Friday as the newest update. There are close to a dozen RADV Radeon Vulkan driver fixes in this update ranging from a memory leak with a GFX9 code-path to enabling in-memory/API-level caching even if the shader disk cache is disabled, binning fixes, and more.

Aside from the RADV fixes there are also a number of Intel ANV Vulkan driver fixes, including some when using this driver on Android. There are also a smaller number of i965, RadeonSI, and even R600g driver fixes. Additionally are some fixes in common code around Meson, Clover, NIR, and other areas.

The complete list of fixes for this routine Mesa 18.1.5 update can be found via the release announcement.
