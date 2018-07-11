Another routine Mesa 18.1. point release is being prepared while waiting for the August debut of the Mesa 18.2 feature update.
Dylan Baker, the Mesa 18.1 release manager and his first stab at the task, has announced the Mesa 18.1.4 release candidate today. In its current form, Mesa 18.1.4 is comprised of just over two dozen patches.
Mesa 18.1.4 is mostly comprised of Intel i965/ANV driver bug fixes and just a few RadeonSI/RADV driver fixes, but that is mostly about it. At this stage in the Mesa stable release cycle at x.y.4 it's mostly basic fixes hitting the tree. For those interested the current list of staged patches can be found here.
The very bare Mesa 18.1.4 RC announcement can be found on Mesa-dev.
