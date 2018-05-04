Mesa 18.1-RC3 Released, Final Expected In About Two Weeks
The third weekly release candidate of the forthcoming Mesa 18.1 quarterly driver release update is now available for testing.

The Mesa 18.1-RC3 release isn't too noteworthy but includes a few fixes for RADV, the Intel shader compiler, Vega/GFX9 on RadeonSI, SPIR-V, and other common areas for fixing. In total there are just over two dozen fixes collected over the past week.

Mesa's newest release manager and the one organizing the v18.1 series, Dylan Baker, is planning to issue Mesa 18.1-RC4 next Friday. If all goes well, he then plans to issue the Mesa 18.1.0 stable release after that -- roughly placing this stable quarterly series for debut around 18 May.

The Mesa 18.1-RC3 details are available via the mailing list post.

If you are wondering about all of the changes with Mesa 18.1, see the newly-published Mesa 18.1 feature overview.
