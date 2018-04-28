Mesa 18.1-RC2 & Mesa 18.0.2 Released
Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 28 April 2018 at 01:34 PM EDT. Add A Comment
MESA --
Mesa 18.0.2 is now the latest stable release for Mesa3D while those wishing to ride the bleeding-edge version for these OpenGL/Vulkan drivers can try Mesa 18.1-RC2.

Mesa 18.0.2 was tagged today as expected. This release has over a dozen fixes, including some fixes for RadeonSI and RADV, Intel and NIR updates, Meson build system fixes, and various other fixes. The complete list of fixes can be found via the announcement.

Mesa 18.1-RC2 meanwhile is out as the second weekly test release for the upcoming Mesa 18.1 quarterly stable debut. There are 20 patches containing various Meson, RADV, and Intel driver fixes for the most part.
Add A Comment

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Mesa News
Mesa 18.0.2 Expected This Weekend, Offers Up RADV/RadeonSI Fixes + More
Panfrost Gallium3D Driver For ARM Mali Can Now Render A Cube
Mesa 18.1-RC1 Released With The Latest Open-Source 3D Driver Features
Mesa 18.0.1 Released With A Number Of Fixes
Mesa 17.3.9 Released To End Out The Series
Mesa 18.0.1 Being Released In A Few Days With About Four Dozen Fixes
Popular News This Week
EGLStreams XWayland Code Revised Ahead Of X.Org Server 1.20
The Once Very Promising Unvanquished Game Hasn't Seen A New Release In Two Years
This Chart Shows How The Radeon RX 580 vs. GeForce GTX 1060 Now Compete Under Linux
Arch Linux Finally Rolling Out Glibc 2.27
FFmpeg 4.0 Released With New Encoders/Decoders, NVIDIA NVDEC Decoding
The Big GNOME Shell Memory Leak Has Been Plugged, Might Be Backported To 3.28