Mesa 18.0.2 is now the latest stable release for Mesa3D while those wishing to ride the bleeding-edge version for these OpenGL/Vulkan drivers can try Mesa 18.1-RC2.
Mesa 18.0.2 was tagged today as expected. This release has over a dozen fixes, including some fixes for RadeonSI and RADV, Intel and NIR updates, Meson build system fixes, and various other fixes. The complete list of fixes can be found via the announcement.
Mesa 18.1-RC2 meanwhile is out as the second weekly test release for the upcoming Mesa 18.1 quarterly stable debut. There are 20 patches containing various Meson, RADV, and Intel driver fixes for the most part.
