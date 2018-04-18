Mesa 17.3.9 Released To End Out The Series
Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 18 April 2018 at 06:15 AM EDT.
MESA --
For those still using the Mesa 3D release that debuted in Q4'2017, the Mesa 17.3.9 point release is now available while it's the last planned update for the series.

Mesa 17.3.9 has about two dozen fixes affecting the Intel drivers, RADV / RadeonSI, GLSL / SPIR-V / NIR, and other minor fixes/improvements. The list of Mesa 17.3.9 fixes can be found via this morning's release announcement.

This marks the end to the rather rough 17.3 series. Mesa 18.0 meanwhile is now stable and Mesa 18.1 is about two months from being released.
