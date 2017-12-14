Mesa 17.2.7 Released For Those Not Yet On Mesa 17.3
Emil Velikov of Collabora has announced the release today of Mesa 17.2.7 as the latest point release for this older stable branch of Mesa.

If you are a devoted Linux gamer or at all care about the best features and performance, it's best you migrate to Mesa 17.3 if you are not habitually riding Mesa Git. But for those still using the Mesa 17.2 series from last quarter, the seventh point release is available.

Mesa 17.2.7 has an Intel driver crash fix for some Valve games, R600/Nouveau compiler back-end tweaking, better fast clear support for RadeonSI/RADV, and a scattering of other improvements throughout this open-source 3D graphics stack.

More details at Mesa-dev.
