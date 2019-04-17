It's approaching two years since the release of Mageia 6 but at least the wait for Mageia 7 shouldn't be too much longer.
Mageia 7.0 Beta 3 was issued today as the successor to February's beta two test spin. Mageia 7 Beta 3 is now riding on the Linux 5.0 kernel, making use of KDE Plasma 5.15.4 as its default desktop while also offering up GNOME Shell 3.32 and Xfce 4.12, and shipping the latest web browsers, LibreOffice, and other packages.
New to Mageia 7 in general is much improved Arm support, installation improvements, upgrading of RPM and DNF, various tooling enhancements, and a wealth of package updates.
Developers behind this Linux distribution that traces back to OpenMandriva and Mandrake days are aiming to get Mageia 7.0 out the door around the end of May.
Those interested in testing Mageia 7 Beta 3 can learn more from Mageia.org.
