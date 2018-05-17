Feral's Linux Team Lead Is Leaving The Company

The group leader of the Linux porting efforts at Feral Interactive is leaving the company for different pastures.
Marc Di Luzio of Feral Interactive is leaving his post at Feral this week. Marc for the past nearly five years has been the Linux group team lead working on the ports like XCOM, Mad Max, HITMAN, Deus Ex: Mankind Divided, GRID Autosport, Company of Heroes 2, Tomb Raider, and other notable game ports under his watch at the UK-based game porting firm.
Marc has also been involved with the GameMode system tool and related efforts over the years to boost Linux gaming. But he announced privately earlier this week that Friday is his last day with Feral.
It will certainly be interesting to see his next post and hopefully it's still within the Linux gaming spectrum given his vast experience.
Marc just went public with confirmation of his departure moments ago via Twitter. In a follow-up Tweet he was quick to point out, "the Linux devs [at Feral] will be left in superbly capable hands."
We certainly wish Marc the best with his future endeavors.
