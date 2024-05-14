Benchmarking The First RISC-V Cloud Server: Scaleway EM-RV1 Performance

Show Your Support: Have you heard of Phoronix Premium? It's what complements advertisements on this site for our premium ad-free service. For less than $4 USD per month, you can help support our site while the funds generated allow us to keep doing Linux hardware reviews, performance benchmarking, maintain our community forums, and much more.

Scaleway by way of their Scaleway Labs group recently launched the Elastic Metal RV1 (EM-RV1) as the world's first RISC-V servers available in the cloud. These RISC-V cloud servers are built around the T-Head 1520 SoC and are an interesting way to explore the RISC-V architecture and/or otherwise make use of RISC-V for CI/CD deployments or other testing purposes. In this article are some benchmarks showing the RISC-V EM-RV1 performance against Intel and AMD x86_64 Linux.

Before getting too excited over RISC-V cloud servers, it's important to first take note of the specs: the T-Head 1520 SoC used provides 4 RISC-V 64-bit cores at 1.85GHz. This is just a basic quad-core RISC-V entry level server plus the storage provided is just 128GB of eMMC storage along with 100 Mbit/s Ethernet. This is sufficient for "kicking the tires" of RISC-V in the cloud and doing any basic build testing or similar RISC-V CI/CD exposure but this isn't some high performance server. The four C920 RISC-V cores and 128GB of eMMC storage is paired with 16GB of system memory to provide for a healthy 4GB of RAM per core.

Scaleway Labs on the Elastic Metal RV1 page notes that the EM-RV1 servers are very power efficient at 0.96~1.9W per core at the 1.8GHz clock frequency. In addition to being very power efficient, they are very dense with Scaleway packing 672 servers into a single 52U rack.

Thanks in part to the energy efficiency and allowing very dense deployments, the EM-RV1 access is very cheap: €0.042/Hour(s) (just $0.045 USD) at a hourly rate or €15.99 per month ($17.31 monthly). The very affordable pricing helps to make up for the low RISC-V specs/performance out of this first RISC-V cloud server.

For this testing Ubuntu 24.04 LTS on RISC-V was used along with Ubuntu 24.04 on the AMD and Intel instances tested.

To get an idea for the EM-RV1 RISC-V performance I ran some benchmarks on it compared to the EM-A210R-HDD and EM-A315X-SSD Elastic Metal instances also available in the Scaleway cloud. The EM-A210R-HDD provides an AMD Ryzen PRO 3600 (6 core / 12 thread) processor, 16GB of RAM, Gigabit Ethernet, and HDD storage while costing €0.122 ($0.13) per hour. The EM-A315X-SSD instance provides a 4-core / 8-thread Intel Xeon E5 1410 v2 processor with 64GB of RAM, Gigabit Ethernet, and SSD storage for €0.153 ($0.17) per hour. Keep in mind these aren't even current-generation Intel and AMD processors but rather Zen 2 and Ivy Bridge era hardware... All of these Scaleway instances were benchmarked on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS in the default configuration.