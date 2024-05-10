SDL3 Adds PipeWire Camera Support
Adding to the growing list of features coming with the SDL3 release for this hardware/software abstraction layer commonly used by cross-platform games and other software is PipeWire camera capturing support.
On the PipeWire front, SDL 3.0 already landed the change to prefer using PipeWire over PulseAudio where available. The latest enhancement for better supporting SDL3 on the modern desktop is PipeWire camera support.
While web camera use with the Simple DirectMedia Layer isn't too common, there is now native PipeWire camera support with SDL3 should you need it. This integration for SDL3 was worked on by Red Hat engineer and PipeWire lead developer Wim Taymans.
Those interested in PipeWire camera support for SDL can learn more via this pull request now merged to SDL Git.
