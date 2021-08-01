Lutris 0.5.9 Beta Released With Epic Games Store Support, DXVK-NVAPI/DLSS, Gamescope

Lutris 0.5.9-beta1 is out this Sunday as a rather significant update to this open-source Linux game manager. With this new version there are many new features for this centralized game launcher.
The Lutris 0.5.9 beta delivers on initial support for the Epic Games Store, support for DXVK-NVAPI and DLSS, FidelityFX Super Resolution is now an exposed option for compatible Wine versions, Valve's Gamescope Wayland game compositor is now an option, Esync usage is now enabled by default, the Dolphin emulator is now available as a game source, improved process monitoring, and other enhancements. It's quite a hearty update for this game manager.
Lutris 0.5.9-beta1 though does phase out its Gallium Nine support, drops X360CE support, and removes legacy WineD3D tunables.
More details on the Lutris 0.5.9 beta or to download this Python-written Linux game manager -- including via convenient Debian/Ubuntu packages -- can be found via GitHub.
