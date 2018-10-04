The State Of LinuxBoot For Replacing Proprietary UEFI Firmware With The Linux Kernel
Written by Michael Larabel in Coreboot on 4 October 2018 at 07:17 AM EDT. 3 Comments
LinuxBoot is the year-old project for replacing proprietary UEFI implementations with the Linux kernel in essence. Adoption continues to grow for LinuxBoot and is now being used inside several large corporations.

Ryan O'Leary is one of the Google developers behind LinuxBoot and he presented at last month's Open-Source Firmware Conference in Germany on this Linux Foundation hosted project.

LinuxBoot besides being open-source allows forcing firmware applications to run in the CPU's Ring 3, supports for programming in Golang and other higher-level languages, is being sold on "several tens of thousands of machines" by Horizon Computing Solutions, and can also be loaded on select Intel/Dell systems and other platforms.

For those wanting to learn more about the state of LinuxBoot can find the OSFC 2018 presentation embedded below, with those videos being uploaded this week. There is also the PDF slide deck.

