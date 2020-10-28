The Linux Kernel Looks To Eventually Drop Support For WiMAX
With the WiMAX 802.12 standard not being widely used outside of the Aeronautical Mobile Airport Communication System (AeroMACS) and usage in some developing nations, the Linux kernel may end up dropping its support for WiMAX but first there is a proposal to demote it to staging while seeing if any users remain.

Longtime kernel developer Arnd Bergmann is proposing that the WiMAX Linux kernel infrastructure and the lone Intel 2400m driver be demoted from the networking subsystem to staging. In a future kernel release, the WiMAX support would be removed entirely if no active users are expressed.

The Linux kernel WiMAX infrastructure is just used by the Intel 2400m driver for hardware with Sandy Bridge and prior, thus of limited relevance these days. That Intel WiMAX implementation doesn't support the frequencies that AeroMACS operates at and there are no other large known WiMAX deployments around the world making use of the frequencies supported by the 2400m implementation or users otherwise of this Linux kernel code.

It's already been several years as well since NetworkManager dropped WiMAX support to no complaints.


It's been a long time since Intel or the Linux kernel were focused on WiMAX.


Thus as far as the Linux kernel is concerned with its in-tree WiMAX code, it's likely time to go but first would be demoted to staging.

The WiMAX Forum is still around with a focus on AeroMACS and WiGRID for smart grid deployments while even their "certified product showcase" no longer resolves.
