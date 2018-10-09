Google Engineer Proposes KUnit As New Linux Kernel Unit Testing Framework
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 16 October 2018 at 08:59 PM EDT. Add A Comment
LINUX KERNEL --
Google engineer Brendan Higgins sent out an experimental set of 31 patches today introducing KUnit as a new Linux kernel unit testing framework to help preserve and improve the quality of the kernel's code.

KUnit is a unit testing framework designed for the Linux kernel and inspired by the well known JUnit as well as Googletest and other existing unit testing frameworks for designing unit tests and related functionality.

While the Linux kernel already has Autotest and KSelfTest, Higgins wrote of KUnit, "it does not require installing the kernel on a test machine or in a VM and does not require tests to be written in userspace running on a host kernel. Additionally, KUnit is fast: From invocation to completion KUnit can run several dozen tests in under a second. Currently, the entire KUnit test suite for KUnit runs in under a second from the initial invocation (build time excluded)."

Those wishing to learn more about the proposed KUnit testing framework for the Linux kernel can find the details via this RFC patch series.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Linux Kernel News
The Biggest Features Of Linux 4.19: Intel/AMD, CoC, 802.11ax, EROFS, GPS & GASKET
Another Change Proposed For Linux's Code of Conduct
Linux 4.19-rc8 Released With A Lot Of "Tiny Things"
Linux 4.14 LTSI Kernel Released For Longer-Term Support
Linux Kernel Patches Posted For Streebog - Crypto From Russia's FSB
The Linux Kernel In 2018 Finally Deems USB 3.0 Ubiquitous Rather Than An Oddity
Popular News This Week
Raspberry Pi's Raspbian OS Updated With New Kernel, Startup Wizard Improvements
The Linux Kernel In 2018 Finally Deems USB 3.0 Ubiquitous Rather Than An Oddity
La Frite: A Libre ARM SBC For $5, 10x Faster Than The Raspberry Pi Zero
Microsoft Joins Open Invention Network With Its 60,000+ Patents
GNOME 3.32 Planning To Retire Application Menus
AMD Stages A Number Of Fixes Ahead Of Linux 4.20~5.0 - Plus Vega 20 "MGPU Fan Boost"