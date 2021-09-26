Linux IO_uring Can Now Achieve Up To ~3.8M IOPS Per-Core
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Storage on 26 September 2021 at 06:30 AM EDT. 11 Comments
LINUX STORAGE --
It was just last month when ~3.5M IOPS per-core was impressive with the code for Linux 5.15 to further push Linux's I/O limits. Now for code likely to be included in Linux 5.16 it's currently at 3.8M IOPS with a single tread.

With this patch series reworking and further optimizing the submission and completion paths, the I/O throughput is upped even more. With block maintainer and IO_uring lead developer Jens Axboe's Intel Optane based rig, he is enjoying around a 3% throughput improvement.

Axboe tweeted that with these latest patches he is now achieving 3.8M IOPS on a single core.

Will 4M IOPS on a single thread be achievable this year? We'll see... Lots of great work happening in IO_uring land and throughout Linux's storage landscape.
11 Comments
Related News
OpenZFS 2.0.6 Released With Support For Newer Kernels
Samba 4.15 Released With Improved CLI Experience, Modernized VFS Interface
OpenZFS 2.1.1 Arrives As A Big Point Release
OverlayFS On Linux 5.15 Improves Performance, Copies Up More Attributes
F2FS Sees More Performance Work For Linux 5.15
Samsung 860/870 SSDs Continue Causing Problems For Linux Users
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Google Finally Shifting To "Upstream First" Linux Kernel Approach For Android Features
Red Hat Is Hiring So Linux Can Finally Have Good HDR Display Support
That Didn't Take Long: KSMBD In-Kernel File Server Already Needs Important Security Fix
AMD + Valve Focusing On P-State / CPPC Driver With Schedutil For Better Linux Efficiency
GNOME 41 Released With Wayland Improvements, More Performance Tuning
Lennart: Linux Comes Up Short Around Disk Encryption, Authenticated Boot Security
Epic Games Announces Easy Anti-Cheat For Linux - Including Wine/Proton
Valve Publishes New Steam Deck FAQ With A Few New Details Shared