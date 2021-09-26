Linux IO_uring Can Now Achieve Up To ~3.8M IOPS Per-Core

With this patch series reworking and further optimizing the submission and completion paths, the I/O throughput is upped even more. With block maintainer and IO_uring lead developer Jens Axboe's Intel Optane based rig, he is enjoying around a 3% throughput improvement.
Axboe tweeted that with these latest patches he is now achieving 3.8M IOPS on a single core.
Pavel continues his relentless quest to squeeze every bit of efficiency out of the stack. This one nets me about a 3% improvement in single thread performance, 3.7M -> 3.8M IOPS.https://t.co/bzWQGZ7GLG— Jens Axboe (@axboe) September 25, 2021
Will 4M IOPS on a single thread be achievable this year? We'll see... Lots of great work happening in IO_uring land and throughout Linux's storage landscape.