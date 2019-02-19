Linux Seeing Support For The HyperBus
19 February 2019
The Linux kernel is in the process of receiving support for the HyperBus, a high performance DDR bus interface used for connecting the processor/controller/ASIC to "HyperFlash" flash memory or "HyperRAM" DRAM.

HyperBus is a specification by Cypress Semiconductor for high-speed, low-pin-count memory products primarily for industrial/IoT/automotive products for connecting controls to memory and other peripherals in as little as 12 pins. HyperBus is designed to have 70% less pins and up to 77% smaller footprint than competing solutions.

Up to now the mainline Linux kernel hasn't supported the Cypress HyperBus, but initial kernel patches were sent out seeking comments on the new support framework. Testing so far was done with supported Texas Instruments hardware. Cypress meanwhile has maintained their own Linux drivers out-of-tree for HyperBus/HyperFlash products.

Those wanting to learn more about this HyperBus kernel upbringing can see this patch series. Those wanting to learn abotut the HyperBus specification can do so via Cypress Semiconductor.
