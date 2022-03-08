Renesas H8/300 CPU Support Looks To Be Dropped Again From The Linux Kernel

The Linux kernel support is looking to drop support for Renesas (Hitachi) H8/300 CPUs once again.The "h8300" Linux port for the obsolete Renesas H8/300 series processors/microcontrollers is once again looking to be removed. Back in 2013 the Linux kernel originally dropped support for the old H8/300s as no one objected while a number of kernel developers "acknowledged" its removal. Way back in 2013 it was considered "dead for several years, the kernel for it has not compiled for ages, and recent versions of GCC for it are broken."But then in 2015 a developer stepped up wanting to maintain the H8300 port ffor the Linux kernel... He rewrote some of the architecture code so at least would build and in better shape than previously. That restored H8300 support was merged into Linux 4.2 and then... Sat there.Since the end of 2015 there hasn't been much H8300-specific work with most of the commits since then being for basic header cleanups/fixes and other mostly trivial changes as part of cross-architecture changes. Now due to the lack of activity to the kernel code and Renesas H8 MCUs being even more obsolete, it's being eyed for removal once more.



