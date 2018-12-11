The Linux Direct Rendering Manger Subsystem Poised To Have A Second Maintainer
For hopefully helping out with code reviews and getting code staged in a timely manner before being upstreamed to the mainline Linux kernel, Daniel Vetter of the Intel Open-Source Technology Center is set to become a co-maintainer.

Daniel Vetter who has been with Intel OTC for a number of years working on their Linux graphics driver has proposed becoming a DRM co-maintainer, "MAINTAINERS: Daniel for drm co-maintainer...lkml and Linus gained a CoC, and it's serious this time. Which means my [number one] reason for declining to officially step up as drm maintainer is gone, and I didn't find any new good excuse."

It's only tentative now he will become the co-maintainer as he first wants a lot of the community/developer support around him. Already though many of the upstream developers are okay with him becoming co-maintainer, so barring any major rejections, he will safely assume the role of DRM co-maintainer. "I chatted with a few people in private already, and the biggest concern is that I mislay my community hat and start running around with my intel hat only. Or some other convenient abuse of trust."

Daniel will serve alongside long-time DRM maintainer David Airlie of Red Hat. This should help lighten David's load and help out with punctually reviewing pull requests, etc, which in the end is good for all users of the open-source Linux graphics drivers.
