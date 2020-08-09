The "staging" area of the kernel, where new drivers and other code live that has yet to prove itself or live up to kernel code quality standards, saw a few drivers graduate into Linux mainline proper for the current 5.9 cycle.
Linux 5.9's staging area is quite vibrant along with the IIO (Industrial I/O) changes sent in as part of the pull request as usual by Greg Kroah-Hartman.
The drivers being promoted out of staging include:
- Speakup as a Linux console reader for assisting blind individuals is being promoted out of staging. The Speakup Linux code dates back a decade and has seen a lot of work over the years to improve the code quality. Speakup was promoted as "the nasty TODO items are done", and so it's now living in Linux mainline proper.
- The WILC1000 wireless driver has also been promoted out of staging. This is the driver for the Microchip Technology ATWILC1000 wireless modules. The ATWILC1000 is a 802.11 b/g/n part and its SPI and SDIO host interfaces are optimized for Linux. Microchip had been offering their own out-of-tree Linux driver while for quite a while has been the staging code where this code has continued to improve. At long last, WILC1000 is moved out of staging.
- The MOST driver subsystem that has been under staging for a half-decade is now moving out. This is the Media Oriented Systems Transport subsystem. MOST is used in automotive applications for multimedia networking and other areas.
Outside of these promotions, the rest of staging/IIO for Linux 5.9 is the usual assortment of code fixes/improvements to the likes of RTL8188EU, RTL8712, and the other usual suspects Plus a number of new IIO drivers. The full list of staging changes for Linux 5.9 via this pull request that is already merged to Git mainline.
