Several Drivers Promoted Out Of Staging With Linux 5.9
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 9 August 2020 at 12:01 AM EDT. Add A Comment
LINUX KERNEL --
The "staging" area of the kernel, where new drivers and other code live that has yet to prove itself or live up to kernel code quality standards, saw a few drivers graduate into Linux mainline proper for the current 5.9 cycle.

Linux 5.9's staging area is quite vibrant along with the IIO (Industrial I/O) changes sent in as part of the pull request as usual by Greg Kroah-Hartman.

The drivers being promoted out of staging include:

- Speakup as a Linux console reader for assisting blind individuals is being promoted out of staging. The Speakup Linux code dates back a decade and has seen a lot of work over the years to improve the code quality. Speakup was promoted as "the nasty TODO items are done", and so it's now living in Linux mainline proper.

- The WILC1000 wireless driver has also been promoted out of staging. This is the driver for the Microchip Technology ATWILC1000 wireless modules. The ATWILC1000 is a 802.11 b/g/n part and its SPI and SDIO host interfaces are optimized for Linux. Microchip had been offering their own out-of-tree Linux driver while for quite a while has been the staging code where this code has continued to improve. At long last, WILC1000 is moved out of staging.

- The MOST driver subsystem that has been under staging for a half-decade is now moving out. This is the Media Oriented Systems Transport subsystem. MOST is used in automotive applications for multimedia networking and other areas.

Outside of these promotions, the rest of staging/IIO for Linux 5.9 is the usual assortment of code fixes/improvements to the likes of RTL8188EU, RTL8712, and the other usual suspects Plus a number of new IIO drivers. The full list of staging changes for Linux 5.9 via this pull request that is already merged to Git mainline.
Add A Comment
Related News
Char/Misc Is Still Quite Busy With Linux 5.9 Still Lacking An "Accelerator" Subsystem
Linux 5.9 Exposes Device Link Details Via Sysfs, Allows Hiding DebugFS From User-Space
Open-Source GPU Driver Updates Sent In For Linux 5.9 From Sienna Cichlid To Rocket Lake
Linux 5.9 Continues Working On A Variety Of Scheduler Improvements
Checkpoint/Restore Of Unprivileged Processes Sent In For Linux 5.9
After 5 Years, FSGSBASE Support Finally Ready For Linux To Enhance AMD/Intel Performance
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Kernel Developers Work To Block NVIDIA "GPL Condom" Effort Around New NetGPU Code
Eight Great Features Of Linux 5.8
How A Raspberry Pi 4 Performs Against Intel's Latest Celeron, Pentium CPUs
Researchers Make More Discoveries Around L1TF/Foreshadow - It's Not Good
LibreOffice 7.0 Released As The Open-Source, Vulkan-Accelerated Office Suite
Linux 5.8 Released With AMD Energy Driver, F2FS LZO-RLE, IBM POWER10 Booting
The Beautiful + Linux-Friendly Unigine 2.12 Engine Released
Btrfs Seeing Some Nice Performance Improvements For Linux 5.9