Linux 5.9 Brings More IBM POWER10 Support, New/Faster SCV System Call ABI
Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 9 August 2020 at 09:59 AM EDT. Add A Comment
HARDWARE --
With Linux 5.8 there is initial support for booting POWER10 CPUs while with Linux 5.9 there is more POWER10 work underway. Additionally, Linux 5.9 is bringing support for the newer and faster system call ABI for POWER9 and newer with the SCV instruction.

Linux 5.9 has "support for a new faster system call ABI using the scv instruction on Power9 or later." That is the recently covered work on POWER System Call Vectored (SCV). Using SCV can utilize faster registers and reducing machine specific register updates among other benefits for existing POWER9 CPUs and future POWER10 hardware.

Besides SCV, the other interesting POWER work for Linux 5.9 is focused on forthcoming POWER10 hardware. On the POWER10 front there is PMU (Power Monitoring Unit) support, dropping the mmap/mprotect PROT_SAO flag as it's unsupported there, and other fixes.

More details on all the POWER CPU architecture changes for Linux 5.9 via this mailing list post. POWER10 CPUs are to be manufactured on a 7nm process, utilize POWER ISA 3.1, the latest I/O and memory capabilities, and a variety of other improvements. POWER10 processors were expected to launch this year though it's looking increasingly like we won't be seeing much in the way of IBM/OpenPOWER POWER10 hardware until next calendar year. At least the open-source/Linux POWER10 enablement work continues happening well in recent months and most of the support looks like it should get ironed out in 2020.
Add A Comment
Related News
Linux 5.9 Supports A Lot Of New Audio Hardware, Intel Silent Stream Added
ARM Now Defaulting To Schedutil Governor, Other Power Management Work For Linux 5.9
How A Raspberry Pi 4 Performs Against Intel's Latest Celeron, Pentium CPUs
USB Cleans Up Its Terminology, Continued USB4 Work For Linux 5.9
Perf Changes For Linux 5.9 Include Intel Arch LBR, Hygon RAPL, Comet Lake Uncore
Linux 5.9 Introducing A Multi-Color LED Framework
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Kernel Developers Work To Block NVIDIA "GPL Condom" Effort Around New NetGPU Code
How A Raspberry Pi 4 Performs Against Intel's Latest Celeron, Pentium CPUs
Eight Great Features Of Linux 5.8
Researchers Make More Discoveries Around L1TF/Foreshadow - It's Not Good
LibreOffice 7.0 Released As The Open-Source, Vulkan-Accelerated Office Suite
Linux 5.8 Released With AMD Energy Driver, F2FS LZO-RLE, IBM POWER10 Booting
The Beautiful + Linux-Friendly Unigine 2.12 Engine Released
Btrfs Seeing Some Nice Performance Improvements For Linux 5.9