Linux's Hardware Monitoring "HWMON" Picking Up Notification Support

In addition to the AMD Zen "amd_energy" driver coming for Linux 5.8, another late change now queued into hwmon staging is introducing notification support for the hardware monitoring subsystem.
HWMON subsystem maintainer and Google employee Guenter Roeck has queued up notification support for this subsystem. This serves as a generic notification mechanism not only to notify user-space but also the thermal subsystem for any HWMON driver events. In the HWMON context, these events could be important like warnings/critical alarms over detected temperatures or voltages for different components.
This new notification support generates sysfs and udev events for interfacing to from user-space while the kernel's thermal subsystem will see these events if connected to a temperature sensor via the hwmon code.
More details on this HWMON notification support coming to Linux 5.8 via this commit to hwmon-next. Hopefully this addition will prove useful to various user-space use-cases for receiving these events in place of having to frequently poll the sensor values itself.
Add A Comment