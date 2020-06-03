Jitter RNG Improvements, Arm CryptoCell CCTRNG Driver, AMD PSP SEV-ES For Linux 5.8
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 3 June 2020 at 08:59 AM EDT. Add A Comment
The usual assortment of cryptography updates have landed within Linux 5.8.

The crypto updates for this summer 2020 kernel update include:

- The Jitter RNG has beem updated for SP800-90B compliance. This comes after a half-year of testing the SP800-90B support in user-space. SP800-90B is the NIST specification over entropy sources for random bit generation.

- The DRBG (Deterministic Random Bit Generator) is also now always using the jitter RNG as a seed.

- The Crypto API now has support for parallel and batch requests within crypto_engine. This supports hardware capable of batch requests while retaining backwards compatibility.

- A new "CCTRNG" driver providing support for the Arm CryptoCell hardware security engine. The Arm CryptoCell true random number generator (TRNG) is now exposed with this driver.

- AMD Secure Encrypted Virtualization Encrypted State (SEV-ES) is now supported with the PSP driver in the AMD CCP (Cryptographic Co-Processor).

The full list of crypto changes for Linux 5.8 via the pull that has since landed in the mainline Git tree.
