Linux 5.7 Power Management Includes Fixes, Tiny Power Button Driver
Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 31 March 2020
Intel's Rafael Wysocki who oversees the kernel's power management area has sent in his relevant pull requests for the Linux 5.7 kernel merge window.

Highlights of the power management updates for Linux 5.7 include:

- Support for Krait-based SoCs within the Qualcomm driver.

- Simplifications and clean-ups to the Intel P-State and Intel Idle drivers.

- Fixing a suspend-to-idle wake-up regression affecting the Dell XPS 13 9370 and other platforms when the USB (un)plug events are handled by the embedded controller.

There are also other updated power management drivers as outlined via the pull request.

Rafael Wysocki also sent in the ACPI updates including:

- A "tiny" power button driver as a simple ACPI power driver developed by Intel for virtual machines.

- Updating against the latest ACPICA upstream code.

- A kernel parameter to support disabling the ACPI BGRT on x86. The BGRT can be used by newer distributions like Fedora and Ubuntu 20.04 LTS for displaying the OEM logo during the boot process. With "bgrt_disable" as a kernel module parameter, this functionality can be disabled for flakey implementations where the OEM logo may not be displayed correctly.

The complete list of ACPI changes here.
