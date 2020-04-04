The New Microsoft exFAT File-System Driver Has Landed In Linux 5.7
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Storage on 4 April 2020 at 03:37 PM EDT. Add A Comment
LINUX STORAGE --
As we have been expecting the new Samsung-developed file-system driver for Microsoft's exFAT has successfully landed into the Linux 5.7 kernel to replace the existing exFAT driver added in Linux 5.4 last year after Microsoft published the file-system specifications and gave their blessing to have the support mainlined in the Linux kernel.

This new exFAT driver from Samsung is a much newer version of the driver compared to the original exFAT driver that for the past several cycles has been part of the staging area. That existing driver is on a much older (years older) implementation compared to the current Samsung driver now part of the proper file-system area. This is the same driver that Samsung is shipping by the millions across their Android product portfolio and Samsung will continue to upstream their improvements to the Linux kernel.


The exFAT file-system is geared for USB flash drives, memory cards, and similar storage devices.


Long story short, with Linux 5.7 is a much better Microsoft exFAT file-system implementation that is more reliable and with more functionality than the older driver while it will continue to receive improvements by Samsung and others. The new driver saw a pull request this morning for adding the 7.2k lines of code driver and just hours later was merged to mainline by Linus Torvalds.

Linux 5.7-rc1 will be out next weekend while the stable Linux 5.7 kernel with this driver and the many other changes will be out in June.
Add A Comment
Related News
Btrfs File-System Updates Land In Linux 5.7
FSINFO System Call, Mount Notifications Sent In For Linux 5.7 To Provide Better Storage Details
IO_uring Sees More Improvements With Linux 5.7 For This Exciting I/O Tech
FSCRYPT Inline Encryption Revised For Better Encryption Performance On Modern SoCs
Cloudflare Improving Linux Disk Encryption Performance - Doubling The Throughput
F2FS File-System Adding Zstd Compression Support In Linux 5.7
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
It's Official But Sad: TrueOS Is Over As Once The Best Desktop BSD OS
RHEL9 Likely To Drop Older x86_64 CPUs, Fedora Can Better Prepare With "Enterprise Linux Next"
Some Of The Features To Look Forward To With Linux 5.7
The Best Features Of The Linux 5.6 Kernel From WireGuard To Y2038 Compatibility To USB4
Linux 5.6 Ships With Broken Intel WiFi Driver After Network Security Fixes Go Awry
Mesa's Continuous Integration To Begin Seeing Testing Coverage For Wine / DXVK
Debian To Take On COVID-19 With A Biohackathon
Linux 5.6 Kernel Released With WireGuard, USB4, New AMD + Intel Hardware Support