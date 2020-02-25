Running The Linux 5.6 Kernel With AMD Radeon Graphics
Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 25 February 2020 at 07:32 AM EST. 5 Comments
RADEON --
Now hitting about mid-way through the Linux 5.6 kernel with early fallout having been addressed, we've been ramping up our testing/benchmarking of this next major kernel release. Here is our initial experience with the AMDGPU driver on Linux 5.6.

Linux 5.6 brings many new features As it concerns the AMDGPU kernel driver, there is reset support for Renoir and Navi, initial bring-up for AMD Pollock, HDCP 2.x support, the kernel bits for Vulkan timeline semaphore support, DP MST DSC compression, and other fixes and code improvements.

With our testing of Linux 5.6 across Polaris, Vega, and Navi graphics cards it has been a pleasant experience. Fortunately there has been no display issues or stability problems as the most likely culprit when riding development kernels. Overall it's looking good though we were not forecasting any major problems given AMDGPU didn't see anything too invasive this cycle.

The testing has been done with the Radeon RX 590, RX Vega 64, RX 5600 XT, and RX 5700 XT graphics cards. I also ran some benchmarks between Linux 5.5 stable and Linux 5.6-rc3 while using Mesa 20.1-devel and having ACO enabled for the RADV driver too (a continuation of the recent Mesa 20.1-devel comparison).





The results were basically flat across the benchmarks we carried out. All of the results in full can be found via this OpenBenchmarking.org result file.

So while there is Pollock support and other aforementioned features, on the performance front for existing hardware it looks to remain the same and at least we haven't hit any regressions at this point. Other Linux 5.6 benchmarks coming up on Phoronix shortly.
5 Comments
Related News
Radeon Pro Software for Enterprise 20.Q1.1 for Linux Released
AMDVLK 2020.Q1.2 Released With Vulkan 1.2 Support
RADV Vulkan Driver Makes A Few More Improvements For GCN 1.0/1.1 Hardware
Radeon "sisched" Scheduler Is Made Obsolete By RADV's ACO Back-End
AMD Launching Navi-Based Radeon Pro W5500 For $399 USD
AMDGPU Linux Driver Preparing To Better Support Modern HDR/OLED Displays
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
A Quick Look At The Blender 2.82 Performance On Intel + AMD CPUs
Google Announces The 200 Open-Source Projects For GSoC 2020
Mesa 20.0 Released With Big Improvements For Intel, AMD Radeon Vulkan/OpenGL
Linux 5.7 Staging Will Be ~28.7k Lines Of Code Lighter Thanks To Nuking WUSB + UWB
NVIDIA Posts Firmware Needed For Open-Source GeForce 16 Series Acceleration
LibreOffice 7 Continues Plumbing Its Vulkan Rendering Support
Ubuntu 20.04 LTS Moves Ahead With Python 2 Removal - But Sticks Around For Derivatives
Android 11 Developer Preview Shows Off New 5G APIs, Security Hardening, HDMI Low-Latency