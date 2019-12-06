Following last week's Arm architecture updates for Linux 5.5, sent in via four pull requests on Thursday was all the new and improved hardware enablement for the SoCs and single-board computer platforms.
The prominent ARM hardware support change with Linux 5.5 is mainlining the Broadcom BCM2711 SoC that is notably used by the Raspberry Pi 4 and also integrating the various RPi4 device tree additions. It's great seeing the Linux kernel finally beginning to get into shape for the modern Raspberry Pi 4.
The ARM hardware highlights for Linux 5.5 come down to:
- Support for the Broadcom BCM2711 SoC, the chip used by the likes of the Raspberry Pi 4.
- SMP support, MMP3 SoC support, and other improvements to the Marvell MMP SoC code.
- Beyond the BCM2711, there are DeviceTree additions for the Amlogic Meson A1/G12, Freescale S32V234, Marvell Armada AP807, Realtek RTD1293/RTD1296, and Rockchip RK3308 SoCs
- New board additions for the NanoPi Duo2, Ugoos AM6, Raspberry Pi 4, various MXP i.MX boards, RK3308 evaluation boards, and other lesser known offerings.
- Cleanups for older NVIDIA Tegra SoCs (Tegra 2 / Tegra 3).
- The Samsung Exynos 5422 SoC now supports dynamic memory configuration and adaptive voltage to more optimally run this hardware on the mainline kernel.
More details within the pull requests.
