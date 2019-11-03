Linux 5.4-rc6 Released With Network Changes Ticking High
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 3 November 2019 at 05:41 PM EST. Add A Comment
LINUX KERNEL --
Linus Torvalds has released Linux 5.4-rc6 back on schedule after his travels this past week around the Linux Foundation events in Lyon, France.

While we are getting late into the Linux 5.4 cycle, the bug/regression fixing is unfortunately not settling down. There still is a lot of churn with Torvalds calling particular attention to the networking subsystem where about half the changes this past week reside. Though with there not having been any networking fixes for last week's 5.4-rc5, networking being the outlier this week isn't too surprising.

Torvalds commented in the RC6 announcement, "There's no particular area or outstanding issue that is worrisome, but if things don't calm down this week, I suspect we'll be looking at one of those releases when we have an rc8. We'll see how things evolve here over the next couple of weeks."

If indeed eight release candidates are warranted, that will push out the Linux 5.4 stable release to 24 November rather than 17 November if it were just going through seven RCs.

See our Linux 5.4 feature overview to learn more about this big upcoming kernel release.
Add A Comment
Related News
Bootlin's Best Techniques For A Smaller Kernel + Faster Boot Times
Outreachy Developers Have Been Making Some Useful Contributions To The Linux Kernel
Linux 5.5 Kernel Livepatching To Allow Tracking System State
NVIDIA Engineer Continues Working On Proactive Memory Compaction For Linux
Linux 5.4-rc5 Released As The "Kleptomaniac Octopus"
Linux 5.5 Bringing A New System76 ACPI Driver For Their Coreboot-Enabled Laptops
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Ubuntu 19.10 Is The First Time We've Seen (X)Wayland Gaming Performance Match X.Org
Systemd Has A New Logo As Other Features Build Up For The Next Release
FreeBSD Lands Important ZFS Performance Fix For Some Going From ~60MB/s To ~600MB/s
Debian To Seek A General Resolution Over Their Init System Policy
Linux 5.4 Officially Deprecates Xen 32-bit PV Guest Support
Valve Adds RADV "Secure Compile" Support For Pre-Caching Game Shaders
Trimming systemd Halved The Boot Time On A PocketBeagle ARM Linux Board
Fedora 31 Released For This Innovative Linux Distribution Supported By Red Hat