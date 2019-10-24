On top of the many Linux 5.4 features we have been talking about so far, it turns out with this kernel update due out in November that 8K display support for Intel (Gen11 Icelake and newer) should be in order.
8K displays are quite rare with the likes of the Dell UltraSharp 32 8K monitor retailing for $3899 USD. These current class of 8K displays require dual DisplayPort connections to drive due to current bandwidth limitations.
Intel's Linux DRM graphics driver code has needed some adjustments around the "port sync" mode to synchronize the tiled mode-sets to ensure the outputs are aligned. Without this -- and if trying to drive an 8K display on pre-5.4 kernels with Intel graphics -- has resulted in on-screen tearing. Long story short, those Intel direct rendering manager driver changes are in place for 5.4.
The tearing in this case can be pretty severe, so Linux 5.4 will be the first kernel with 8K display support working nicely on Intel graphics with Gen11 graphics or newer. More details via this slide deck from earlier this month at XDC2019 by Intel's Manasi Navare.
