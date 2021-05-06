UBIFS To Default To Zstd Compressed File-System With Linux 5.13+
Adding to the growing list of changes for Linux 5.13 is the UBIFS file-system now using Zstd for file-system compression by default.

Where available, UBIFS on Linux 5.13 and later will use Zstd as its default compressor where as previously it had been LZO. UBIFS as the file-system for un-managed flash memory devices is now comfortable with the state of Zstd and that it's the superior solution to call it the new default compression method.

The UBIFS patch changing Zstd to the default compression method noted, "zstd is the best all-around performer, both in terms of speed and compression ratio. Set it as the default, if available."

Using Zstd for the default UBIFS file-system was sent in for the Linux 5.13 merge window this week as part of the UBI / UBIFS / JEFFS2 changes. The rest of that work in the pull request mostly amounts to fixes.
