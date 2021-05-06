AMDGPU Driver Gets Initial Fixes For Linux 5.13 - Polaris 12 32-bit, Suspend/Resume Fix
With the in-development Linux 5.13 kernel there are some notable AMD Radeon driver additions. But with the 5.13 merge window set to close this weekend, an initial batch of post-feature-work fixes was sent in overnight.

With this batch of post-merge-window fixes for the AMDGPU kernel driver in Linux 5.13 some of the fixes include:

- A fix for concurrent virtual memory flushes on Vega and Navi GPUs. This one caught my interest at first. The patch by AMD's Christian König provided more context, "Starting with Vega the hardware supports concurrent flushes of VMID which can be used to implement per process VMID allocation. But concurrent flushes are mutual exclusive with back to back VMID allocations, fix this to avoid a VMID used in two ways at the same time."

- Support for Polaris 12 with 32-bit memory interface. This kernel driver change is about a Polaris 12 32-bit memory interface version needing a special firmware loaded rather than the conventional Polaris 12 firmware.

- A GEM memory leak has been resolved in the user frame-buffer create code.

- Suspend and resume fixes.

- Various other bug fixes.

See this pull request for the initial AMDGPU fixes for Linux 5.13. It's not as exciting though as the feature work with AMDGPU FreeSync HDMI, AMD Aldebaran bring-up, AMDGPU power management work, and other changes.
