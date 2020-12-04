Linux 5.11 Adding An "Inhibited" Feature To Temporarily Disregard Select Input Devices
Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 4 December 2020 at 12:06 AM EST. 1 Comment
HARDWARE --
The Linux kernel's input subsystem is gaining a new "inhibited" property feature as a policy to temporarily block input from given devices, including not using any event from them as a possible wake-up source.

This input inhibited property is being led by Google ChromeOS engineers in conjunction with Collabora and the initial use-case for inhibiting input from select devices is a 2-in-1/laptop use-case where the keyboard may be folded under the screen for creating a tablet-like experience. This new property allows for such a property to be created in user-space so that when such a keyboard folding event occurs it could inhibit the input from that given device. Other use-cases will also surely materialize.

Queued into the input-next code ahead of the Linux 5.11 kernel is this functionality, which is exposed to user-space via a sysfs interface.

The new documentation lays out more details on this means of inhibiting for ignoring input events from selected devices.
1 Comment
Related News
System76 Bringing Out "Pangolin" As An AMD Renoir Linux Laptop
Xilinx Continues Their Open-Source FPGA Upstreaming Push For The Linux Kernel
Linux 5.11 Adds "Magic" To Support Guitar Hero Live PlayStation 3 / Wii U Dongles
Pioneer DDJ-RR DJ Controller To Be Supported By The Linux 5.11 Kernel
Lenovo ThinkPad Palm Sensor Support Coming To Linux 5.11
IBM POWER9 CPUs Need To Flush Their L1 Cache Between Privilege Boundaries Due To New Bug
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Systemd 247 Released With Experimental Out-of-Memory Daemon, New Credentials Capability
GNOME 40 Mutter Moves Input Work To A Separate Thread
PHP 8.0 Ready To Ship With Many New Features, Even Better Performance
Blender 2.91 Released With A Multitude Of Improvements
Godot Game Engine Has Been Backing "Betsy" As A GPU-Based Texture Compressor
AMD Stages More Driver Updates For New GPUs With Linux 5.11
PHP 8.0 Officially Released With Many Language Additions, Better Performance
Following FUSE & CUSE, Now There Is "MUSE" For MTD In Userspace