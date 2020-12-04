The Linux kernel's input subsystem is gaining a new "inhibited" property feature as a policy to temporarily block input from given devices, including not using any event from them as a possible wake-up source.
This input inhibited property is being led by Google ChromeOS engineers in conjunction with Collabora and the initial use-case for inhibiting input from select devices is a 2-in-1/laptop use-case where the keyboard may be folded under the screen for creating a tablet-like experience. This new property allows for such a property to be created in user-space so that when such a keyboard folding event occurs it could inhibit the input from that given device. Other use-cases will also surely materialize.
Queued into the input-next code ahead of the Linux 5.11 kernel is this functionality, which is exposed to user-space via a sysfs interface.
The new documentation lays out more details on this means of inhibiting for ignoring input events from selected devices.
1 Comment