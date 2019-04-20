Linux 5.1 Picking Up Keyboard Mappings For Full-Screen, Toggle Display Keys
Coming as a late addition to the Linux 5.1 kernel are some long overdue keyboard key mappings for different functionality.

Linux Input subsystem maintainer Dmitry Torokhov sent in a pull request on Friday of input updates for Linux 5.1. Among the changes are adding of mapping for Expose/Overview, Keyboard Brightness Up/Down/Toggle, Full Screen, and Toggle Display keys within the kernel's generic HID driver.

Those additions are at least for keyboards complying with the HID Usage Tables 1.12 (HUT) specifications. The additions are trivial thus coming late in the kernel cycle (post merge window) albeit way overdue as these bits were published in the USB HID Usage Tables from 2004.

The pull request also includes more hardware IDs for identifying the Elan touchpads on newer Lenovo laptops.
