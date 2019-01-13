Linus Torvalds has just released the second weekly release candidate for the upcoming Linux 5.0 kernel.
It's been one week since the busy merge window ended for Linux 5.0 (formerly known as Linux 4.21) and thus there has been a lot of regression fixing for all the fallout from the new code merged. At least in my testing of Linux 5.0 Git so far, it hasn't been all that bad: I have encountered some AMDGPU hangs occasionally but that is about it. I haven't hit any nasty performance regressions or widespread problems like some of the past kernel cycles.
While there were some late patches due to the 4.21/5.0 merge window being open over the holidays, Linux 5.0-rc2 does seem to be looking good. Linus Torvalds commented of the 5.0-rc2 weekly release, "As to actual changes: all looks fairly normal. Yes, there's a fair number of perf tooling updates, so that certainly stands out in the diffstat, but if you ignore the tooling and just look at the kernel, it's about two thirds drivers (networking, gpu, block, scsi..), with the rest being the usual mix of arch updates (ARM, RISC-V, x86, csky), with some filesystem (btrfs, cifs) and vm fixes."
If you are behind in your Phoronix reading, see our Linux 5.0 feature overview to learn about all of the new and improved features of the 5.0 kernel. Linux 5.0.0 should be out either at the end of February or the start of March depending upon how the rest of the release cycle evolves.
More Linux 5.0 kernel benchmarks will be coming up shortly on Phoronix.
