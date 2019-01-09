The first point release to the two-week-old Linux 4.20 kernel is now available.
For those that wait for a point release before upgrading to a new kernel series, Linux 4.20.1 was just released by Greg Kroah-Hartman with a number of fixes. Linux 4.20.1 offers up a number of Btrfs fixes, a few F2FS and EXT4 file-system fixes too, several ALSA updates, and also some ARM64 work -- some of which fixes in 4.20.1 were back-ported from the in-development Linux 5.0 code. Linux 4.20.1 is a fairly calm first point release with no major regression fixes and fortunately no big security woes.
The complete list of Linux 4.20.1 changes can be found via the release announcement.
For those running Fedora, Linux 4.20 will soon be shipped as an update.
3 Comments