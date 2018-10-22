Greg KH Releases Big Linux 4.19 Kernel, Codenamed "People's Front"
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 22 October 2018 at 04:23 AM EDT.
Greg Kroah-Hartman went ahead and released the Linux 4.19 kernel.

When releasing the Linux 4.19 kernel, he quietly changed the codename to "People's Front" -- a nod to the Code of Conduct happenings and more that have shook the kernel community the past several weeks.

Greg did note that Linux 4.19 is larger than the past three kernel releases. In terms of why it's so big, see our Linux 4.19 feature overview.

Before tagging Linux 4.19.0, he did go ahead and apply the Code of Conduct changes and new interpretation document.

In his Linux 4.19 kernel announcement, he also went to talk at length about how the kernel needs new contributors and ultimately how they need to be more welcoming to new contributors. He also encouraged the developers to take a day off, "So here is my plea to everyone out there. Let's take a day or two off, rest, relax with friends by sharing a meal, recharge, and then get back to work, to help continue to create a system that the world has never seen the likes of, together."

Greg's lengthy release announcement can be read on the kernel mailing list.

With the issuing of Linux 4.19, he's handing the kernel reigns back over to Linus Torvalds for the Linux 4.20~5.0 kernel cycle which is set to be a huge release.
