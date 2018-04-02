Linux Set To Shed Nearly 500k Lines Of Code By Dropping Old CPUs
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 2 April 2018 at 06:19 AM EDT. 8 Comments
LINUX KERNEL --
As expected, the Linux 4.17 kernel will move ahead with dropping support for older/unmaintained CPU architectures.

The architectures on the chopping block for Linux 4.17 are Blackfin, CRIS, FRV, M32R, Metag, MN10300, Score, and Tile. Besides the CPU architecture code, the device drivers exclusive to those ports are also being removed. These ports are being removed because they are obsolete and with no active users of this latest kernel code.


Some architectures facing risk of being eliminated include Unicore32 and Hexagon, but their maintainers are working to improve the situation.

The good news is that dropping support for these eight obsolete CPU ports lightens up the Linux kernel by about 467,668 lines of code. The pull request for killing off these CPU architectures in the mainline kernel can be found here.
8 Comments

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Linux Kernel News
Linux Kernel Memory Consistency Model Going Into The 4.17 Kernel
Linux 4.17 Sees Port To Andes NDS32 CPU Architecture
Red Hat Developer Posts Patches As A Baby Step To Converting Linux Kernel To C++
Linux 4.16 Kernel Officially Released With Many Driver Improvements, Performance Tuning
Apple Is Looking For Linux Kernel Developers
The Linux-Lima DRM Driver For ARM Mali Hooks Up To The AMDGPU Scheduler
Popular News This Week
Apple Is Looking For Linux Kernel Developers
AOMedia Announces Public Release Of AV1 Video Format
Seven Reasons To Already Get Excited For Linux 4.17, Especially For AMD/Radeon Users
Linux Gets An Open-Source VR Desktop, Built Off OpenHMD
An Important GNOME Performance Fix Has Landed
Test Driving A 64-Thread POWER9 Workstation, Initial Performance Against A 96-Core ARM